Goldman Sachs Group Raises GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $54.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Get GrubHub alerts:

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 166,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,621. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Richman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.