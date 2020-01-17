Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SZU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.50 ($18.02).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

ETR SZU opened at €15.07 ($17.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a twelve month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.38 and its 200 day moving average is €14.26.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.