Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Buy

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 112,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

