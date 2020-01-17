Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.30 and last traded at $60.30, 56 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF stock. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) by 1,264.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Ruggie Capital Group owned 6.42% of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

