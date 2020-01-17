Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 349 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 44,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.