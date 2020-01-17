Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 584.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,023 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 1,843,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

