Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.88. 12,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,125. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $252.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average of $226.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.69.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.