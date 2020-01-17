Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $211.92. The stock had a trading volume of 722,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,357. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.