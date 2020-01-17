Good Life Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 1,015,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.