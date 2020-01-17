Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 2.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RODM. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,692,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,948,000 after acquiring an additional 789,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,940,000 after acquiring an additional 550,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,087,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,055,000 after acquiring an additional 439,524 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 379,281 shares during the period.

RODM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,509. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

