Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 81,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PWS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.67. 549 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

