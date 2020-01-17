Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

GT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

