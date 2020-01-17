GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Donaldson makes up about 2.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

