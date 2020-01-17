GPM Growth Investors Inc. Invests $4.73 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 3.4% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after acquiring an additional 151,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. 26,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,094. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $170.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

