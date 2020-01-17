GPM Growth Investors Inc. Makes New $707,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.