GPM Growth Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up 2.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20,005.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,442,000 after buying an additional 932,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,851,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 902,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,838. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.