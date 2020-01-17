Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GTN.A stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

