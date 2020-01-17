Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 237,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 215,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.72.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenlane Rnwbl will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

