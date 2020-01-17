Grid+ 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $253.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Grid+ has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $253.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.03577807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00202631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00130879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

