Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Down 10%

Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG) shares fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 103,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 46,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company's principal projects include Ballinalack project comprising 11 contiguous prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 312 square kilometers located in Westmeath and Longford counties, north-east Ireland; and Stonepark project, including 6 PLs covering an area of 183.5 square kilometers situated in County Limerick, Ireland.

