GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 249,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.