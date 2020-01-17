Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $4.31 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $17,906.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nocks, YoBit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00664888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,841,847 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, GuldenTrader, Nocks, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.