GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and $8.82 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last week, GXChain has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, QBTC, Binance, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

