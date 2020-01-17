Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,968,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,321,000 after buying an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 1,490,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,218. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.