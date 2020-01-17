Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $33.04 Million Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 4.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $33,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 108.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $588.00. The stock had a trading volume of 790,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,527. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $357.35 and a 1 year high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,876.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.