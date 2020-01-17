Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Carter’s comprises approximately 3.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Carter’s by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $2,038,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $315,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

NYSE CRI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

