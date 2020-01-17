Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.90 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,377,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,870,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,506,759,000 after purchasing an additional 210,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $785,602,000 after buying an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after buying an additional 4,887,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $184,392,000 after buying an additional 2,443,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

