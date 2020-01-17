Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 242,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 70,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,620,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

