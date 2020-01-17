Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 286.2% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 174,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 129,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 4,249,864 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3837 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

