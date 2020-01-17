Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $487,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,636,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,568,000 after purchasing an additional 962,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,143,000 after buying an additional 954,690 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 260,753 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 125,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

VXUS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.