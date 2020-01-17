Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,627. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

