Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 439,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 79,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,282. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.