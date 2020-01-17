Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Stock Holdings Cut by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap comprises about 2.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 16.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.75. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 29.13 and a quick ratio of 29.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.