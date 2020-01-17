HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Trading 0.2% Higher

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,838 ($24.18) and last traded at GBX 1,830 ($24.07), 79,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 37,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,826 ($24.02).

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,739.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,704.45.

In related news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.73) per share, for a total transaction of £51,840 ($68,192.58). Also, insider Carolina Espinal purchased 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,962.24 ($10,473.88).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.