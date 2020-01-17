Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $623,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $208,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 9.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 344,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at $164,000.

UWM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

