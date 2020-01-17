Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $717,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,464.29. 109,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,451.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,359.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,249.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,499.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.