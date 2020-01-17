Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

SPY traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,932,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.71. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $259.96 and a 52 week high of $330.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

