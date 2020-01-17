Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.36. 22,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $66.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%.

