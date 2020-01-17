Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 24,068 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UPRO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 112,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

