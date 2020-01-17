HashBX Price Hits $0.0013 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. HashBX has a market cap of $793,969.00 and $886.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.21 or 0.05801819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034557 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127799 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

