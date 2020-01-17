HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Hits $886,036.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $886,036.00 and $343.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

