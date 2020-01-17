Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 14,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.71. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 5.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.