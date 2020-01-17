Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Increased to GBX 195 by Analysts at HSBC

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Investec began coverage on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 169.50 ($2.23).

Hays stock opened at GBX 166.70 ($2.19) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hays has a one year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 186 ($2.45).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

