HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

WMT opened at $115.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

