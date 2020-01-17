HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $331,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,214,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after buying an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,519,000 after buying an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,165,000 after buying an additional 301,047 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $168.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.16 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

