HBW Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $451.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $154.10 and a 12 month high of $453.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of -739.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC set a $350.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.18.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

