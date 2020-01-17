HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, First Analysis raised Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.84. Repligen has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after acquiring an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,940,000 after acquiring an additional 305,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

