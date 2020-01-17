Head to Head Contrast: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Editas Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -109.51% -92.61% Editas Medicine -842.47% -56.53% -31.70%

19.8% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Editas Medicine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.87 million ($0.86) -6.67 Editas Medicine $31.94 million 51.43 -$109.95 million ($2.33) -13.74

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Editas Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Editas Medicine 0 3 4 0 2.57

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Editas Medicine has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Aptose Biosciences.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Editas Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.