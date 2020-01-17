Head to Head Review: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Stans Energy (NYSE:HREEF)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stans Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Stans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.47 billion 0.66 $85.42 million $0.39 9.54 Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -27.35% -0.71% -0.32% Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudbay Minerals and Stans Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 6 2 0 2.25 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.06, indicating a potential upside of 116.73%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Stans Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

