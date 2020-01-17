Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.94. 162,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,248. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.